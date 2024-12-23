Supercar financier reveals petrolheads' top five models

Apollo Capital held a number of popular supercar showcases in Harrogate last year.

Harrogate supercar finance specialists, Apollo Capital, has revealed the region’s top five most popular vehicles financed through them in 2024 – with Porsche leading the way for petrol heads across North Yorkshire.

As a specialist car finance provider for financiers of high-powered super and hypercars, Apollo has enjoyed a record-breaking year, helping agree over £250m worth of credit for clients enjoying or investing in a series of exclusive vehicles.

The award-winning business, based on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate, has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 into the many millions, and this year has secured funds for some of the world’s most high-octane and high-value models.

Credit secured by Apollo Capital was used to purchase 41 different manufacturers of car in 2024, with the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Range Rover, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Rolls Royce and McLaren all on the shopping list.

However, it was Porsche that proved the most popular car purchased by Apollo Capital customers, with the 911 model out in front as the most desired vehicle in the region.

Land Rover’s Range Rover came in second, Lamborghini was third, with the Urus the model of choice, while Ferrari’s 812 and Mercedes G Wagon AMG completed the top five.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and managing director David Moss, Apollo Capital operates in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors and last year was named ‘Best Specialist Car Finance Provider’ at the prestigious Credit Strategy Car Finance Awards.

A proud sponsor of Harrogate’s Rugby Club, this summer also saw the business host a series of popular supercar showcase events where hundreds of local residents turned out to see a thrilling array of vehicles parade through the town.

Andy King said: “This year has seen Apollo Capital continue to go from strength to strength as we grow in both stature and reputation, providing our customers with the bespoke funding packages they need to drive away some of the world’s most desirable cars.

“Our success in the office was also matched on the streets of Harrogate, where our popular supercar showcases attracted hundreds of petrol heads into the town centre to see some of the most thrilling, and expensive, cars in the world. Plans are already being drawn up for further events next year when we hope to drive Apollo Capital on to even greater achievements.”

Apollo Capital was also a major partner with the London Concours event earlier in the summer, marking a significant collaboration with one of the UKs most coveted collector car events, while its fundraising events saw it support the Yorkshire Children’s Charity Ball at Grantley Hall, and raise valuable funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice.