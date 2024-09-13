Sun Shines on Yorkshire Solar Distributor as Turnover Hits £20+ Million in First Full Financial Year

HDM Solar Wholesale, a national wholesaler of solar and renewable energy products, is celebrating a remarkable period of growth. The start-up company has surpassed £20 million in turnover and delivered over 1 million products across the UK in its first full financial year.

HDM Solar Wholesale supplies commercial and domestic customers with a wide range of solar and renewable energy products, including solar panels, batteries and electric vehicle charging points. With 2024 marking a standout year for growth, the company has opened three new distribution centres and solidified its position as a key player in the renewable energy market.

Adam Firth, Managing Director of HDM Solar Wholesale, commented on the company’s achievements:

"In the last year, we have invested in sites in Hull, Dinnington (near Sheffield), and most recently, Bournemouth, enabling us to serve more customers nationally with high-quality solar products. This expansion has allowed us to diversify our product range and partner with some of the industry’s most innovative manufacturers, including Duracell Energy, Canadian Solar, Solax, GivEnergy, EcoFlow, Sunsynk, JA Solar and many more. We've introduced new products to the market, offering exclusive access to our customers, and increased our capacity to supply larger quantities for bigger commercial solar projects.

The last six months have been our most significant growth period yet, with over 3,000 products shipped daily, a growing customer base and new trade account revenue fuelling our success.

During this time, we have also expanded our delivery capabilities by adding electric vehicles to our company fleet, which have already clocked up well over 50,000 miles. We’ve also installed solar panel systems at each of our sites - so we really do walk the walk when it comes to renewables!"

HDM Solar Wholesale currently employs 49 people across its head office and distribution centres, with more roles planned as the company seeks to expand its reach across the UK and Europe. Despite its rapid growth, HDM Solar Wholesale remains a family-run operation, with many employees being family members, including a husband-and-wife duo managing the newly opened Bournemouth branch.

Expanding its reach, HDM Solar’s sister company, Nordic Solergy, has established a strong presence in Europe, with significant growth throughout Norway.

Reflecting on the company’s success, Firth added:

“Being local to Sheffield myself, and having worked across Yorkshire, it’s been fantastic to bring such an amazing team together and create job opportunities in my home county. We have big plans for the future and remain committed to meeting the demand for solar energy by reshaping the industry with quality products, supporting more installers with their projects and providing great service to even more customers.”

To find out more information about HDM Solar Wholesale or to shop their range of solar products, visit their website https://www.hdmsolar.co.uk