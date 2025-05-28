These are the top moments to take time off and make every sunny day count ☀️

Experts have analysed five years of UK weather data to find the sunniest days of summer 2025

The ideal dates have been identified for long weekends, midweek breaks, and staycations across the UK

Highlights include the warmest spells in July and August, with temps expected to hit 26°C

These days are perfect for planning BBQs, beach days or simply recharging in the sun

Take the guesswork out of summer — here's when to book off for maximum sunshine

If you're already dreaming of BBQs, beer gardens, or lazy afternoons in the park, now’s the time to start planning.

With summer fast approaching, eCommerce marketing specialists NOVOS have crunched five years of historical weather data to pinpoint the best days to book off for maximum sunshine across the UK.

Forget guesswork — their analysis of average daily maximum temperatures across the UK’s capital cities reveals the sweet spots of summer 2025, helping you soak up every last ray of sun.

Here’s when to book off, wherever you are in the UK

(Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

17–19 July: The third week of July is shaping up to be the moment to cash in your annual leave. Friday, July 18 is expected to be one of the hottest weekdays, ideal for kicking off a long weekend. Add Thursday, July 17 and you've got a four-day sun break without using up too many holiday days.

Midweek escapes: Prefer quieter parks or off-peak adventures? Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, July 23 are both predicted to hit highs of 26°C — perfect for a midweek breather.

Hot August days: The first half of August is also looking warm and reliable, with temperatures hovering around 25°C. Monday, August 11 stands out as a top pick — a great excuse to extend your weekend or plan a local getaway.

NOVOS analysed five years of historical weather data to identify the average daily maximum temperatures across the UK’s capital cities, highlighting the summer 2025 dates most likely to bring the warmest weather.

Top 10 hottest days in the UK (average):

Date Max Temp C Week Day 24/06/2025 22.15214286 Tuesday 25/06/2025 21.74321429 Wednesday 16/07/2025 22.0075 Wednesday 17/07/2025 22.19035714 Thursday 18/07/2025 22.68821429 Friday 19/07/2025 23 Saturday 23/07/2025 22.37821429 Wednesday 10/08/2025 21.96678571 Sunday 11/08/2025 22.52357143 Monday 12/08/2025 22.00321429 Tuesday

Olivia Royce, Operations Director at NOVOS, believes planning around the weather isn’t just good for your tan — it’s good for your wellbeing:

“We underestimate how much our environment impacts our performance. A few days in the sun can do wonders for your mental energy — and that energy always finds its way back into your work.

“At NOVOS, we’ve shaped our benefits to reflect that, with policies like unlimited holiday and spontaneous summer Fridays. Sunlight boosts serotonin — and we’d always choose recharged, happy teams over burnout.”

So whether you're plotting a countryside escape, beach day, or just a sunny breather in your local park — these are the dates to keep in your calendar.

