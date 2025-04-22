Strike! New Tenpin bowling and entertainment centre set for Trinity Walk Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tenpin, the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment provider, has agreed a deal to create a brand-new entertainment and leisure centre inside the former Debenhams unit at Trinity Walk, Wakefield.

The brand-new Tenpin venue will include 24 bowling lanes, an immersive laser tag arena, Houdini’s escape room, arcade games, pool tables plus a bar and diner, creating a major leisure destination for the city.

Discussions are ongoing with potential tenants for the remaining space.

Preparation works are set to begin soon, ready for the newly engineered space to be handed over to Tenpin for their full fitout. It is hoped the new space could be open by December.

“We are proud to be one of the biggest bowling companies in the UK and growing. We are thrilled with the plans to bring Tenpin to Wakefield and to be able to offer a wide range of indoor recreation for the local community,” said Adam Jevon, Property Director at Tenpin.

“Our goal is to create a space where people of all ages can come together. We pride ourselves on being a hub for the local community, providing them with unforgettable experiences and lasting memories. Trinity Walk is a great centre and it makes for an exciting project for us all.”

James White, Centre Manager of Trinity Walk, said: "This is hugely exciting not just for Trinity Walk, but for the whole of Wakefield. We know the public has been asking for a bowling centre in the city for many years, so by working with this brilliant, leading operator we hope that together we can create something special. This has the potential to take Trinity Walk to the next level, attracting even more visitors for longer.”

Cllr Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: "I’ve been clear about the importance of getting new leisure and entertainment options into the city and I know it’s something residents want to see too.

"It’s fantastic that our partners at Trinity Walk are driving this forward. It's been an ambition of mine to see a bowling centre open right in the heart Wakefield, so it’s incredibly exciting to be welcoming Tenpin. This is high-quality private sector investment that shows confidence in our city and Trinity Walk. And will be a real boost to our high streets and local economy.”

The project is being managed by Savills on behalf of Trinity Walk Limited Partnership.

Any opening dates/months for guidance only and subject to change.