Stop right now: Tesco removes Mel B advert after Spice Girl's complaint

Melanie Brown (Mel B) Picture: PA

The image of the singer, also known as Scary Spice, was used in an advert for the supermarket's new Clubcard Plus.Alongside an image of Mel in a leopard print catsuit, taken at the Brit Awards in 1997, the advert reads: "Stop right now. You get 10% off two big shops a month for £7.99."The advert is a play on words from the group's hit single Stop, which contains the lyrics: "Stop right now".The singer posted an image of a bus stop advert on Instagram and wrote: "Can the CEO OF TESCO DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY. Thank you."Tesco said it has now removed the image from its campaign.A Tesco spokesman said: "Here at Tesco we are really big fans of Mel B and were excited to feature her photo in our campaign."We had authorisation to use this image, but we're sorry Mel B is unhappy so we've stopped using it."The advert was part of Tesco's latest campaign that features cultural references from the past 100 years for its 100th anniversary, with the tagline: "Prices that take you back".Other celebrities, including comedy duo Morecambe and Wise, have also been used in the campaign.