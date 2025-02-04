Starting off the year strong - Blacks Solicitors promotes more than 10% of the team

One of Yorkshire’s leading law firms, Blacks Solicitors, has kicked the year off with a bang, promoting 28 employees across multiple specialist teams in the firm.

10 of the teams at the firm have announced the promotion of colleagues, including; Residential Property, Private Wealth & Succession, Real Estate, Commercial, IT, Family and Corporate. Many of the 28 promotions are long-standing employees at the firm, with five having been at Blacks for more than 10 years.

Andrew Foulds (Family), Emma Garfitt (Residential Property), Annie Beaumont (Private Wealth & Succession), and James Ricketts (Risk & Compliance) have all been promoted to Salaried Partner. Perdip Bhachu, Dean Goodwin, and Sarah Brown (Residential Property), Rowan Thomas and Jonathan Kay (Real Estate), Paula Moses (CDR), and Alex Hall (Corporate) have all been promoted to Legal Director.

Hayley Blackburn (Corporate) has been promoted to Senior Associate. Hayley has been at the firm for more than seven years, starting her career at the firm as a Paralegal and securing the Chartered Institute of Legal Executive (CILEX) qualification to become a Chartered Legal Executive. Commenting on her recent promotion, Hayley Blackburn said: “I’m eager to continue delivering highly valued and quality services in my new role. It’s been a joy to have helped improve and develop our Corporate specialism whilst being supported by the firm.”

Abbie Spence, Jack Parkinson, Will Ashton, Gulfraz Ahmed, and Liam Douglas (Residential Property) have all been promoted to Senior Associate and have been instrumental in the team's growth in the Buy To Let sector. Jack Dodd (Family), Jenna Keough (Private Wealth & Succession), Gul Shah (Real Estate), Shane Powell (IT), Alex Morris (Corporate), Beth Brindley (Commercial), and Clare Castillo (Real Estate Litigation) have all been promoted to Associate. They are joined by Rebecca Pickles, David Lawes, Caithlin McParland and Paris Bentley (Residential Property)

This latest raft of promotions have been awarded to recognise and reward talent within the firm. Blacks currently boasts more than 230 employees and looks forward to the end of the financial year with an expected record net turnover.

Notably, the recent promotion of James Ricketts highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering career development opportunities across all areas as he is promoted to a Partner in the Risk & Compliance team. Commenting on his promotion, James Ricketts said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to become a Partner, even in a non-fee-earning role. Blacks has created a fantastic environment for development and growth and I am thrilled that my commitment to the firm has been recognised. I look forward to an exciting 2025 and future at Blacks.”

Chris Allen, Managing Partner, added: “As a leading independent law firm we are committed to investing in our team and acknowledging their hard work and dedication. Their enthusiasm, teamwork, and collaboration has been vital for the continued success of the firm.”

The 32 partner firm provides a wide range of legal services to commercial and private clients in Yorkshire and across the UK. With more than 230 employees, the firm continues to invest in its team as it grows from strength to strength.

For more information about Blacks Solicitors, please visit www.lawblacks.com.