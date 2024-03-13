Start Up Loans provide £14m boost to entrepreneurs over 50 in Yorkshire and the Humber

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

· Nationally, 13 per cent of all Start Up Loans have gone to business owners aged 50 or above, providing over £140m of finance

· 13 per cent of loans issued in Yorkshire and the Humber have gone to entrepreneurs over 50, totalling £14.1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· West Yorkshire is the county with the fourth highest value of financing from the programme in the whole of the UK, with more than £5.7m going to 498 businesses in the county

Brigitte Dove, Founder of Turn Your Business Round

· Richmond is the Yorkshire and the Humber constituency with the most financing by loan value and volume

· 442 loans (£5.7m) have been delivered since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

· Leeds-based Turn Your Business Round is just one example of such a business that has continued to grow since receiving a Start Up Loan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· On top of the finance, business owners who receive a Start Up Loan can also benefit from free mentoring and support

Of these loans, more than £14.1m has gone to business owners over the age of 50 in Yorkshire and the Humber. 1,286 loans have been issued to businesses, with an average loan amount of £10,969.

Start Up Loans has delivered more than £13m worth of loans nationally to the over 50s in the financial year running 1 April 2023 – 31 March 2024. This represents a significant contribution to national efforts to encourage people aged 50+ back into work through a variety of initiatives designed to help stimulate economic growth.

Nationally, almost half (£64m) has been delivered since the first Covid-19 lockdown, with 4,664 issued since April 2020 with a value of £63,928,454, reflecting an average loan of £13,707 per business. That’s an average increase of more than £2,600 compared to the four year period before Covid-19, reflecting the difficult operating conditions businesses have been facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 442 loans have been delivered since the first Covid-19 lockdown, providing a total of £5.7m.

Constituency breakdown of loans to over 50s in Yorkshire and the Humber since 2012.

Loans to over 50-year-olds

Yorkshire and the Humber Region | Loans Made | Value (£)

Richmond | 62 | 649,486

Skipton and Ripon | 52 | 466,425

Harrogate and Knaresborough | 49 | 521,483

Calder Valley | 45 | 566,382

Colne Valley | 40 | 517,949

Beverley and Holderness | 38 | 336,170

Thirsk and Malton | 37 | 414,100

Leeds North East | 37 | 408,786

Selby and Ainsty | 34 | 449,833

Shipley | 34 | 404,815

Cleethorpes | 31 | 351,666

Batley and Spen | 30 | 353,100

Keighley | 30 | 347,866

See below for a full breakdown of loans by region for entrepreneurs over 50 since 2012.

Loans to o|ver 50-year-olds

UK Region | Loans Made | Value (£)

East Midlands | 699 | 7,887,777

East of England | 1,082 | 11,229,793

London | 2,320 | 21,466,941

North East | 699 | 7,698,151

North West | 1,549 | 16,198,392

Northern Ireland | 168 | 1,607,603

Scotland | 882 | 8,520,102

South East | 1,617 | 17,760,821

South West | 1,474 | 14,781,879

Wales | 615 | 6,983,254

West Midlands | 993 | 11,232,294

Yorkshire and The Humber | 1,286 | 14,106,661

Region not obtained | 58 | 683,900

Grand Total | 13,442 | 140,157,568

Brigitte Dove, Founder of Turn Your Business Round

After a career in marketing and advertising, Brigitte wanted to use her skills to earn money and serve clients at the same time. Noticing a high percentage of female-founded businesses fail due to lack of confidence or knowledge of the corporate world, Brigitte applied for a Start Up Loan via Virgin StartUp to set up Turn Your Business Round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She acts as a wraparound business mentor and marketing advisor to female founders. Brigitte offers a 1-2-1 mentoring programme and is in the process of developing an evergreen online course. The Start Up Loan allowed Brigitte to develop the website and invest in initial marketing materials, such as photography, as well as investing in running and promoting live events for female founders.

Brigitte has a bright vision for the future of the business, with plans to grow the team and employ someone to manage social media, as well as acquiring permanent business premises. With a rebrand on the near horizon, she also plans to continue developing the live events side of the business, hosting more live events and a Female Academy of Business (FAB) retreat later this year, with external speakers, networking opportunities and a business crash course.

Commenting on the success of Turn Your Business Around, Brigitte said:“I reached a point in my life where I was ready for a career change and had the chance to start over. I noticed women have great ideas and visions, but a lack of confidence in business and marketing amongst the general female population is highly prevalent. That’s where I wanted to slot in as a support system, advising on both business and marketing.

“The Start Up Loan I got through their partner Virgin StartUp meant I’ve been able to put my plan into action, and I’m now focusing on developing the business offering – I want to host events and retreats to bring female founders together and grow the female founder community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sophie Dale-Black, UK Network Director for the Midlands and North of England, Start Up Loans said: “As Brigitte demonstrates, you can further your business ambitions at any age. It’s why we encourage anyone with a good business idea to get in touch and learn more about how the Start Up Loans programme might be able to help turn it into reality. It is interesting to note the high proportion of the funding during and after the pandemic, suggesting that many people of 50+ re-evaluated and took action to pursue their business ambitions.”

The Start Up Loans programme helps people start or grow their business and is part of the government-owned British Business Bank’s remit to making finance markets work better for smaller businesses. They can borrow up to £25,000 at a fixed interest rate of 6% per annum and repay the loan over one to five years. The programme also provides 12 months of free business mentoring.