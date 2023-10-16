St Johns Leeds wins 'best daytime shopping centre security' award for second year running
A Leeds shopping centre security team has been honoured with a prestigious award for the second year in a row.
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Johns Shopping Centre was awarded Best Daytime Shopping Centre Security at this year’s Business Against Crime in Leeds (BACIL) Awards.
The security team took home the award at the ceremony held at the renowned Faversham in Leeds, where they were crowned as joint winners along with the Merrion Centre.
The BACIL awards celebrate outstanding contributions by businesses and individuals towards reducing crime and, and creating a safer environment in Leeds. The Best Daytime Shopping Centre Security category acknowledges shopping centres that “exhibit exceptional security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of both shoppers and employees”.
St Johns said about winning the award: “[The shopping centre] takes immense pride in the tireless efforts of its security team, who consistently go above and beyond to maintain a secure and welcoming environment for all visitors. The prestigious accolade demonstrates their commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and security.”
St Johns Centre Manager, Andrew Stringer, said: “Our security team is the backbone of St Johns Shopping Centre. They work diligently to ensure the well-being of everyone within our premises.
“We are immensely proud of their hard work and dedication, and it’s a great honour to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year. We would like to extend our gratitude to the Business Against Crime in Leeds organisation for this award.”