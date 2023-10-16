A Leeds shopping centre security team has been honoured with a prestigious award for the second year in a row.

St Johns Shopping Centre was awarded Best Daytime Shopping Centre Security at this year’s Business Against Crime in Leeds (BACIL) Awards.

The security team took home the award at the ceremony held at the renowned Faversham in Leeds, where they were crowned as joint winners along with the Merrion Centre.

The BACIL awards celebrate outstanding contributions by businesses and individuals towards reducing crime and, and creating a safer environment in Leeds. The Best Daytime Shopping Centre Security category acknowledges shopping centres that “exhibit exceptional security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of both shoppers and employees”.

St Johns Shopping Centre in Leeds claimed the award for ‘Best Daytime Shopping Centre Security for the second year running. Picture by Knight Frank / SWNS

St Johns said about winning the award: “[The shopping centre] takes immense pride in the tireless efforts of its security team, who consistently go above and beyond to maintain a secure and welcoming environment for all visitors. The prestigious accolade demonstrates their commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and security.”

St Johns Centre Manager, Andrew Stringer, said: “Our security team is the backbone of St Johns Shopping Centre. They work diligently to ensure the well-being of everyone within our premises.