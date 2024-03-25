SRVCD signs global partnership agreement with Getronics
and live on Freeview channel 276
Complementing its growing service offering, the agreement will pave the way for SRVCD customers to access Getronics end-to-end delivery capability across cloud, business applications, networks, security and modern workplace.
Managing Director of SRVCD, Gareth Huxall, said: “Getronics have been brilliant. They are very easy to work with and, like us, are hyper-focused on the client. We are very excited about developing our partnership.
“This is a real example of how embryonic start-ups with the right passion and ambition can work with global partners. With plans to expand, this is the next step in our journey as we continue to build the service offering we have for clients.”
Nikolai Lakovic, UK MD from Getronics, comments: “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with SRVCD. It is important to Getronics that we work with customer centric, value driven and ambitious technology partners. It’s what drives the industry and leads to better business and greater success for our mutual clients’. We’ve felt SRVCD embody these values strongly throughout this entire process.”
For more information about SRVCD, please visit: https://srvcd.com/ and for regular updates follow @SRVCD on LinkedIn.