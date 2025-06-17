Springfield Training celebrates 10 years of impact in education and workforce development

Today marks a significant milestone for Springfield Training as the company celebrates 10 years of transforming lives and building futures through education and skills training.

Since launching in 2015, the independent training provider has supported thousands of learners and hundreds of employers across Yorkshire and the Humber, establishing itself as a key player in the region’s training and development landscape.

Founded by CEO Noel Johnson, Springfield Training was created with a simple but powerful mission: to change the world through education, one person at a time. A decade on, the organisation has expanded rapidly, offering high-quality apprenticeships and training in areas including healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, management, business, and marketing.

"When I built Springfield Training, I set out on a mission and I’m proud to say that every day, we move one step closer to achieving it,” said Noel Johnson, CEO.

“Reflecting on the last 10 years is emotional. We've grown from a single idea into a movement that's helping to shape lives, careers, and communities. What excites me even more is what’s ahead. The next 10 years are full of opportunity, and with this incredible team, anything is possible.”

A Legacy of Growth and Innovation

Originally founded in Hull in 1995 as Springfield Management Training, the company was re-established in 2015 by Johnson in Leeds. Since then, the organisation has undergone continuous growth:

In 2017, it relocated to Victoria Court in Morley, setting the stage for expansion.

By 2019, Springfield had embraced digital transformation, launching Springfield TV, and introducing online learning platforms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company swiftly adapted to remote learning, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and commitment to learner success.

In 2022, Springfield launched an Engineering Laboratory, with investments in advanced equipment like augmented reality welding, CNC, and laser cutting technology.

In 2023, Springfield Training relocated to the Springfield Training Business Hub, allowing for expansions in all teaching areas.

Now, in 2025, Springfield has unveiled its Business and Marketing Hub, expanding its internal teams to support even more learners and employers.

Investing in Communities

Springfield Training’s learner-first approach and commitment to employer partnerships have resulted in thousands of successful apprenticeship journeys. From entry-level roles to senior leadership, the organisation works to future-proof the workforce while supporting local communities.

This year, Springfield is set to host the first Morley Apprenticeship Festival, where over 1,000 young people are expected to engage with career-building opportunities.

“Proud doesn’t begin to explain how I feel,” said Johnson.

"This isn’t just a company, it’s a community. We’re helping people see what’s possible, and that’s what makes everything worth it.”

Be Extraordinary

About Springfield Training

Springfield Training is an award-winning, independent training provider based in Leeds. Established in 2015, the company delivers high-quality apprenticeships and skills training to individuals and employers across Yorkshire and the Humber. With a focus on innovation, inclusion, and excellence, Springfield Training is dedicated to shaping the future of education and workforce development in the UK.