A new commercial development being built in West Leeds has officially been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to finish around Christmas, the building at Springfield Mills in Farsley has been named The Bostock Building, after the late Gaunts Ltd chairman, John Bostock.

John was born in Horsforth, spent his youth in Myanmar and China, then returned to Yorkshire in the late 1940s before joining Gaunts in 1954. He studied textile technology at the University of Leeds and returned to Gaunts in 1957 to set up the company’s quality control department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new building is named after late Gaunts chairman John Bostock. | Bowman Riley (inset: Mel Hulme)

After climbing the managerial ladder, he eventually reached group managing director and group chairman. He retired in 2012, and over his many years at the helm, the company transformed from its textile roots into the business centre that Springfield Mills is today.

Chris Pratt, who succeeded John as managing director in 2012 and now serves as a non-executive director, is overseeing the completion of the new development. He said: “It was John’s vision and tenacity, which is largely responsible for the vibrant commercial community of people and businesses that occupy this great textile mill today.”

The Bostock Building marks the first new building to be constructed at Springfield Mills in 50 years, and will offer warehouse and office spaces for businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of John’s three daughters, Ginny Lowndes, who remains on the company board, said: “We are touched and delighted as a family that the company has decided to name the new development after my father.

“I am personally also very proud that his name will continue through this exciting new venture as his legacy for all the brilliant work he did for the business, for the local community, and for the people he looked after.”