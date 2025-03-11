Specsavers Pontefract set to quadruple in size

After serving the local community for 29 years, Specsavers Pontefract is moving premises to accommodate the growing demand for eye and hearing care in the area, with the grand opening taking place on Monday, April 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move means the business will more than double the number of test rooms to 10, which will cover NHS, private, minor eye conditions and contact lens appointments.

There will also be an audiology clinical room, providing NHS and private hearing aids, alongside wax removal services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers needn’t worry about travelling any further to have access to upgraded services – the new store will be located right next door, at the former Poundland site.

Specsavers Pontefract team

Equipment at the new store boasts the latest technology available for spotting eye problems early and preventing the deterioration of sight. The store includes an Optical Coherence Technology (OCT) machine, usually found in hospital eye departments, which produces a highly detailed structural scan of the eye.

Ruth Cunliffe, retail director at Specsavers Pontefract, says: "We’re proud to have been serving the people of Pontefract since 1996. The team has done an excellent job over the last three decades, but we reached capacity at our current location and need room to grow.

"Luckily, the former Poundland site next door is the perfect space for us to do just that, with quadruple the space. It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to welcome customers – old and new – to our new home next month."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relocation will also lead to further job opportunities in the area, with nine roles being created for the new opening - taking staff numbers from 21 to 30.

Specsavers Pontefract team

Specsavers Pontefract will be opening its doors on Monday, April 7 at the former Poundland on Salter Row.

In the meantime, you can reach the team at their current location, on 01977 602600. or visit the website.