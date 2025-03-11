Specsavers Pontefract set to quadruple in size
The move means the business will more than double the number of test rooms to 10, which will cover NHS, private, minor eye conditions and contact lens appointments.
There will also be an audiology clinical room, providing NHS and private hearing aids, alongside wax removal services.
Customers needn’t worry about travelling any further to have access to upgraded services – the new store will be located right next door, at the former Poundland site.
Equipment at the new store boasts the latest technology available for spotting eye problems early and preventing the deterioration of sight. The store includes an Optical Coherence Technology (OCT) machine, usually found in hospital eye departments, which produces a highly detailed structural scan of the eye.
Ruth Cunliffe, retail director at Specsavers Pontefract, says: "We’re proud to have been serving the people of Pontefract since 1996. The team has done an excellent job over the last three decades, but we reached capacity at our current location and need room to grow.
"Luckily, the former Poundland site next door is the perfect space for us to do just that, with quadruple the space. It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to welcome customers – old and new – to our new home next month."
The relocation will also lead to further job opportunities in the area, with nine roles being created for the new opening - taking staff numbers from 21 to 30.
Specsavers Pontefract will be opening its doors on Monday, April 7 at the former Poundland on Salter Row.
In the meantime, you can reach the team at their current location, on 01977 602600. or visit the website.