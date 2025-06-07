Specialist Plastering Company wins National Award

The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel and honoured the remarkable craftsmanship, exceptional collaboration and exemplary adherence to best practices within the finishes and interiors community.

Guest judge Mike Hayes said: “Selecting one winner from an outstanding and diverse range of projects made the job of final selection extremely difficult. This project not only represents an exceptional technical achievement but revitalised an historic building which had stood derelict for two decades.”

Ronnie Clifford, managing director and founder of Ornate Interiors, said: “Winning the Project of the Year Award for our work at Bradford Live is a tremendous honour for our company and a testament to the skill, passion and craftsmanship of our team.

“This recognition celebrates not just the quality of our work but our commitment to preserving history through traditional methods and attention to detail. For our team it reaffirms the pride we take in our craft and the value to cultural heritage.”

Mr Clifford said the restoration of Bradford Live (the Old Odeon) meant so much to a lot of his team as some had childhood memories of visiting it and had watched its sad demise over the last two decades.

The company also received an award in the GRG and Fibrous Plastering category for their work on the Re-making Beamish project.

He added: “Over the last four decades I have had the pleasure to lead a team of dedicated craftsmen, working alongside them on the restoration of some of the most magnificent buildings in the country.

“Most of our team have spent their lives in the industry accounting for a few hundred years’ worth of experience between us with many of our apprentices having gone on to become valuable members of our core team.”

The awards were announced by double Olympic gold-medallist James Cracknell OBE and presented by category sponsors Minster, SIG, British Gypsum, CCF, Go Interiors, Protektor, Hadley Group, Troldtekt, Zentia and EPD Insulation group.

The FIS Contractors Awards are held annually to encourage and promote high levels of craftsmanship and design.