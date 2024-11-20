Specialist clinic celebrates 20 years and announces founders retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hallamshire Physiotherapy, Sheffield’s leading specialist physiotherapy clinic, celebrated 20 years of providing high-quality treatments using research-based evidence for clients in Sheffield and the surrounding area. At a recent party to celebrate the anniversary, Karen Hodgson, one of the original founders of the clinic announced her retirement and thanked all the staff and the wonderful clients she has treated over the years.

Twenty years ago, Steve and Karen Hodgson were teaching Physiotherapy at Sheffield Hallam and had an idea to deliver evidence-based treatment to clients from both an MSK and neurological client group. That was the seed to set up Hallamshire Physiotherapy. Quickly they found premises in Broomhill and started with three treatment rooms which within 4 years expanded to six rooms.

Karen added, “The ethos of the clinic has always been to provide specialist treatments with highly experienced staff and to provide the clients with a strategy for self-management. The success of the clinic is due to the dedication and hard work of all our team - the amazing therapists and our superb clinic management team.”

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic has expanded since Covid with a gym facility on Ecclesall Road alongside an excellent working partnership with Community Wellness Services, and more recently in the North of the city in partnership with Sheffield Wednesday Community Foundation offering treatments, exercise classes and advice sessions.

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Directors and some of the original staff

Steve Hodgson retired from the clinic in 2022 and a new director Peter Thomason joined the team. Karen added, “Peter has been an excellent addition to the practice and is driving the ethos forward and continues to develop the excellent reputation of the clinic.”

Peter added, “It has been a privilege to work alongside Karen and Steve over the last couple of years, to add to the success and development of Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the wonderful team of specialists that we have here, to keep providing a high-quality service that puts our clients at the heart of everything that we do.”

To celebrate their 20th birthday, the clinic has teamed up with Awesome Walls and Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme to give away some amazing prizes to their social media followers. To enter visit the Hallamshire Physiotherapy Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn pages. The competition ends on Sunday 24th November.

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic was established in 2004 with the intention of providing a centre of excellence for physiotherapy, based on outstanding staff and a commitment to provide a high-quality service. Today the clinic has three locations and an outstanding reputation, with over twenty therapists providing specialist treatments in areas such as: Neurological Rehabilitation alongside the PD Warrior Programme, Balance/Vestibular Rehabilitation, Respiratory Treatment, MSK/Musculoskeletal Problems, Spinal Specialist Rehabilitation, Women’s and Men’s Health, Sports Injury, Sports Massage and many more.

For more information about Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic, please visit: www.hallamshirephysiotherapy.com