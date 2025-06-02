South-Yorkshire gardening business secures £15,000 in funding for equipment and website

A gardening and lawn care firm based in South Yorkshire has secured £15,000 from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to purchase equipment and to fund marketing materials.

Thompson Turfcare offers a range of services and maintenance to homeowners and businesses alike, from pressure washing, residential cleaning, tree pruning, hedge trimming, lawn installation, and grass cutting.

Andrew Thompson founded the business after a 24-year career working in professional turf management throughout elite sport. After a short career break to launch a hair salon with his wife, he longed for a return to the industry and started Thompson Turfcare in 2024.

Andrew is also keen for his business to make sustainable choices and uses battery-powered professional equipment which offers reduced emissions versus alternatives, reduces noise levels and decreases operating expenses.

The funding from First Enterprise was used to purchase a van for easier transport, along with additional equipment for gardening maintenance. Andrew has also used the funding to launch the Thompson Turfcare website.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Andrew Thompson, Founder of Thompson Turfcare, comments: “Obtaining the initial funding to buy necessary equipment was one of the difficulties I faced when I started the business and without the financing, I would not have been able to source what was required. My interaction with First Enterprise was straightforward, and the templates offered were extremely useful, allowing me to refine the business proposal into a concise and understandable document.”

James Minott, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “Andrew's expertise and passion for the turf maintenance industry was evident during his application process. It was very pleasant working with him throughout the process and I wish him continued success with his business.”