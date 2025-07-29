South Yorkshire-based Gala Technology helps London’s Vintry & Mercer Hotel revolutionise guest check‑ins

South Yorkshire’s own Gala Technology has once again proved that world‑class innovation can come from outside the capital, with its secure payment technology SOTpay now transforming guest check‑ins at one of London’s most prestigious boutique hotels, Vintry & Mercer.

Nestled in the heart of London’s financial district, Vintry & Mercer is renowned for its exceptional guest experience and luxury design. However, like many high‑end hotels, it faced the challenge of streamlining arrivals while maintaining security and efficiency. Lengthy check‑ins and manual payment processing risked disrupting the otherwise polished guest journey.

Enter SOTpay, developed in Rotherham and already in use by hotels across the UK and beyond. Fully integrated with the hotel’s Opera Property Management System, SOTpay enables guests to prepay securely via branded Pay‑by‑Link, allowing them to breeze through check‑in with minimal waiting time.

The Local Innovation Making a Global Impact

Chris Evans, Business Development Manager at Gala Technology, explained: “Our technology may be developed in South Yorkshire, but its impact is truly global. Vintry & Mercer wanted to offer guests a modern, secure, and effortless check‑in, and SOTpay was the perfect solution. It’s fantastic to see a local business shaping the future of luxury hospitality in the capital.”

Laura Baylay, Corporate Sales Director UK & Europe at Worldpay, added: “This partnership is a perfect example of how technology can enhance, not replace, the personal service luxury guests expect. SOTpay keeps payments secure, speeds up arrivals, and allows staff to focus on guest satisfaction.”

Joseph Delaney, Group Manager at Vintry & Mercer Hotel, praised the transformation: “At Vintry & Mercer, our aim is to blend digital convenience with exceptional personal service. SOTpay has allowed us to elevate our guest arrival process while staying true to our boutique ethos. Our guests arrive relaxed, and our team has more time to make their stay memorable.”

A Win for South Yorkshire’s Growing Tech Reputation

This success story highlights South Yorkshire’s growing reputation as a hub for innovative technology companies making a national impact. Gala Technology’s work with leading hotels and hospitality groups demonstrates the region’s ability to deliver cutting‑edge solutions to some of the most competitive sectors in the UK.

From Rotherham to London, SOTpay is proof that South Yorkshire innovation can set new standards for security, efficiency, and guest experience—wherever it’s deployed.