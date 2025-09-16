Jobs in Leeds at risk as Sky plans 600 cuts across UK sites

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 16:02 BST
Jobs in Leeds are under threat after media giant Sky announced plans to cut around 600 roles across three of its UK sites.

The company confirmed it has entered a consultation with 900 employees based in Leeds, Livingston, and Osterley, with two-thirds of those roles expected to be made redundant.

The move follows what Sky described as a period of “extraordinary change” over the past three years, during which it launched new products including Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sky is set to cut 600 jobs across three UK sites.placeholder image
Sky is set to cut 600 jobs across three UK sites. | AFP via Getty Images

The company said 90% of new TV subscriptions now come through these services, marking a shift into its next phase of investment - focused on enhancing existing products and customer services.

Sky stressed that the proposed job cuts are not linked to performance or cost-cutting but are aimed at reorganising teams to better reflect future priorities.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

A Sky spokesperson said: “Over the past few years, Sky has launched a set of market-leading products including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and our full fibre broadband service. These products are now firmly established and used by millions of customers, strengthening Sky’s reputation for innovation and great service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation.”

Related topics:SkyJobsLeedsLivingston
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice