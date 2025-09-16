Jobs in Leeds are under threat after media giant Sky announced plans to cut around 600 roles across three of its UK sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company confirmed it has entered a consultation with 900 employees based in Leeds, Livingston, and Osterley, with two-thirds of those roles expected to be made redundant.

The move follows what Sky described as a period of “extraordinary change” over the past three years, during which it launched new products including Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky is set to cut 600 jobs across three UK sites. | AFP via Getty Images

The company said 90% of new TV subscriptions now come through these services, marking a shift into its next phase of investment - focused on enhancing existing products and customer services.

Sky stressed that the proposed job cuts are not linked to performance or cost-cutting but are aimed at reorganising teams to better reflect future priorities.

A Sky spokesperson said: “Over the past few years, Sky has launched a set of market-leading products including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and our full fibre broadband service. These products are now firmly established and used by millions of customers, strengthening Sky’s reputation for innovation and great service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation.”