This year, the city’s shopping centres are once again gearing up to welcome bargain hunters, ensuring everyone has a chance to enjoy some retail therapy.
From fashion to tech, homeware to beauty, Boxing Day in Leeds is the perfect excuse to get shopping.
So, without further ado, here are six of the best places for sales -
1. Boxing Day sales 2024
Here are six of the best places for Boxing Day sales in Leeds with the complete opening times for the city's shopping centres. | National World/Google
2. White Rose Shopping Centre
The White Rose Shopping Centre, to the south of the city, will be open from 9am to 8pm on Boxing Day as it was last year. There are around 120 stores at the centre, including a huge M&S and fashion retailers like Zara and Primark. | James Hardisty
3. Victoria Leeds
Victoria Leeds is the top luxury shopping destination in the city - and it's set to offer some great savings this year as it opens on Boxing Day from 10am to 6pm once again, although some individual shops are expected to be closed. | James Hardisty
4. Crown Point Shopping Park
Crown Point Shopping Park, in Junction Street, will be open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, with opening times varying between shops. Full details here: https://www.crownpoint-shopping.co.uk/christmas-opening-hours/ | Google
5. Trinity Leeds
Trinity Leeds will throw open its doors on Boxing Day from 9am to 6pm. Shops include foodie hotspots and retail giants. | Tony Johnson
6. The Springs
The Springs shopping centre is expected to be open as usual on Boxing Day, although opening times for stores will vary. | James Hardisty
