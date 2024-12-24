Six best places for Boxing Day sales 2024 in Leeds as opening times for city's shopping centres confirmed

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

The Boxing Day sales are a shopaholic's dream - and there are plenty of irresistible deals to be had in Leeds.

Whether you’re looking to snag a luxury item at a fraction of the price or want to restock essentials to see out the year, these are the best places to check out.

This year, the city’s shopping centres are once again gearing up to welcome bargain hunters, ensuring everyone has a chance to enjoy some retail therapy.

From fashion to tech, homeware to beauty, Boxing Day in Leeds is the perfect excuse to get shopping.

So, without further ado, here are six of the best places for sales -

1. Boxing Day sales 2024

The White Rose Shopping Centre, to the south of the city, will be open from 9am to 8pm on Boxing Day as it was last year. There are around 120 stores at the centre, including a huge M&S and fashion retailers like Zara and Primark.

2. White Rose Shopping Centre

Victoria Leeds is the top luxury shopping destination in the city - and it's set to offer some great savings this year as it opens on Boxing Day from 10am to 6pm once again, although some individual shops are expected to be closed.

3. Victoria Leeds

Crown Point Shopping Park, in Junction Street, will be open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, with opening times varying between shops. Full details here: https://www.crownpoint-shopping.co.uk/christmas-opening-hours/

4. Crown Point Shopping Park

Trinity Leeds will throw open its doors on Boxing Day from 9am to 6pm. Shops include foodie hotspots and retail giants.

5. Trinity Leeds

The Springs shopping centre is expected to be open as usual on Boxing Day, although opening times for stores will vary.

6. The Springs

