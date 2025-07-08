Si’s Property Academy takes top honours with 2025 Global Recognition Award

In a standout achievement that’s making waves across the property sector, Si’s Property Academy has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Global Recognition Award for excellence in real estate mentoring. Founded by visionary property entrepreneur Simon Frewin, the academy received perfect scores across every judging category, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most effective and transformational mentorship programs in the industry.

Now, with a growing community of successful students and an award to match, Si’s Property Academy is the go-to platform for anyone serious about building wealth through property.

Si Frewin – Award-Winning Real Estate Mentor:

Since launching in October 2024, Si’s Property Academy has helped hundreds of aspiring investors move from confusion to confidence—achieving real financial wins through real estate. This award is not just a celebration of Si’s vision—it’s a testament to the results his students are achieving every day.

Global Recognition Award

“Our mission is simple: Make property profitable and accessible for anyone willing to learn,” says Frewin. “This award belongs to our community. Their success is our success.”

What Makes Si’s Property Academy Different?

This is not your average course. Si’s mentoring model blends strategic theory with practical action—covering every stage of the investment journey:

Market analysis

Si Frewin - Award Winning Real Estate Mentor

Deal sourcing

Portfolio building

Passive income strategies

Exit planning & scaling

Every mentee receives a customised experience that matches their goals and lifestyle—whether you're brand new to property or ready to scale.

Results That Speak for Themselves

Graduates of Si’s Property Academy are consistently achieving:

£10,000+ per month in rental and investment income

Financial independence within months—not years

Ownership of high-performing property portfolios

Sustainable passive income streams

With demand skyrocketing, a waitlist of new applicants forms daily—driven not by ads, but by word-of-mouth success stories from graduates changing their lives.

Shaping the Future of Property Mentoring:

The Global Recognition Award doesn’t just honour results—it celebrates innovation, impact, and leadership. Si Frewin’s scalable, high-touch mentorship model is already influencing how other property educators deliver their programs.

Even as the community grows, personalised guidance and hands-on support remain at the core—delivering an unmatched success rate that continues to raise the bar across the industry.

“It’s Not Just a Program—It’s a Movement”

As the awards panel noted, “Si’s Property Academy is more than just an educational platform—it’s a life-changing movement. It empowers individuals to rewrite their financial future, create generational wealth, and unlock prosperity that lasts.”

This award marks a powerful milestone—but for Si and his growing network of empowered investors, this is only the beginning.

Ready to Start Your Property Journey?

If you're ready to build wealth, create freedom, and take control of your future, now’s the time to take action.

