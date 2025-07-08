Si’s Property Academy takes top honours with 2025 Global Recognition Award
Now, with a growing community of successful students and an award to match, Si’s Property Academy is the go-to platform for anyone serious about building wealth through property.
Si Frewin – Award-Winning Real Estate Mentor:
Since launching in October 2024, Si’s Property Academy has helped hundreds of aspiring investors move from confusion to confidence—achieving real financial wins through real estate. This award is not just a celebration of Si’s vision—it’s a testament to the results his students are achieving every day.
“Our mission is simple: Make property profitable and accessible for anyone willing to learn,” says Frewin. “This award belongs to our community. Their success is our success.”
What Makes Si’s Property Academy Different?
This is not your average course. Si’s mentoring model blends strategic theory with practical action—covering every stage of the investment journey:
Market analysis
Deal sourcing
Portfolio building
Passive income strategies
Exit planning & scaling
Every mentee receives a customised experience that matches their goals and lifestyle—whether you're brand new to property or ready to scale.
Results That Speak for Themselves
Graduates of Si’s Property Academy are consistently achieving:
£10,000+ per month in rental and investment income
Financial independence within months—not years
Ownership of high-performing property portfolios
Sustainable passive income streams
With demand skyrocketing, a waitlist of new applicants forms daily—driven not by ads, but by word-of-mouth success stories from graduates changing their lives.
Shaping the Future of Property Mentoring:
The Global Recognition Award doesn’t just honour results—it celebrates innovation, impact, and leadership. Si Frewin’s scalable, high-touch mentorship model is already influencing how other property educators deliver their programs.
Even as the community grows, personalised guidance and hands-on support remain at the core—delivering an unmatched success rate that continues to raise the bar across the industry.
“It’s Not Just a Program—It’s a Movement”
As the awards panel noted, “Si’s Property Academy is more than just an educational platform—it’s a life-changing movement. It empowers individuals to rewrite their financial future, create generational wealth, and unlock prosperity that lasts.”
This award marks a powerful milestone—but for Si and his growing network of empowered investors, this is only the beginning.
Ready to Start Your Property Journey?
If you're ready to build wealth, create freedom, and take control of your future, now’s the time to take action.
Jump on a FREE Discovery Call
Find out how Si’s award-winning mentoring system can help you kickstart your journey into profitable real estate investment.
Book your free call now
Follow Si on Instagram for Daily Inspiration
Learn from Simon Frewin, get real-world insights, success stories, and tips from the front lines of property investing.
Follow: @thesifrewin
Success starts with one decision. This is yours.
Your journey to financial freedom begins today—with Si’s Property Academy