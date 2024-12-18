Simpson Millar strengthens Public Law division with key appointments

Simpson Millar has announced a significant expansion of its Public Law division, marked by the appointment of Shalini Patel as Head of Education, Public Law, and Human Rights.

Shalini, based in London, brings over a decade of experience in judicial review challenges, human rights, anti-discrimination, and trafficking cases. In her new role, she will lead a team dedicated to upholding the rule of law, challenging government policies, and advocating for vulnerable clients during pivotal moments in their lives.

Commenting on her appointment, Shalini said: "I am passionate about giving a voice to those most vulnerable in our society at what is often one of the most difficult times of their lives. Simpson Millar’s commitment to championing the rights of individuals aligns perfectly with my ethos, and I am delighted to join such a highly regarded team in the Public Law sector."

Joining Shalini is Charlotte Andrews, a Public Law and Human Rights Solicitor specialising in judicial reviews, challenges against public authorities, and human rights cases, as well as representing clients at inquests. She is committed to providing clear, effective legal advice to ensure clients understand their rights and the legal processes involved.

The division’s expansion includes the appointment of Karen Sullivan as a Senior Paralegal in the Court of Protection Property and Affairs team in Manchester. With extensive experience in the Court of Protection across both the private client and public sectors, Karen is also on track to complete her Graduate Diploma in Law by summer next year.

In her role, she will provide vital support to vulnerable clients and their families, assisting with Personal Injury Trusts, financial management, and coordination with multiple agencies.

Meanwhile, Paralegal and Oxford University graduate, Issy Masterson, has joined the Health and Welfare team in Manchester. She will work closely with clients on cases involving care provision, living arrangements, and court applications.

In Leeds, Alice Nortcliffe has also been welcomed into the Health and Welfare team as a Trainee. She brings significant experience in handling complex and sensitive Court of Protection matters.

Melissa Crawford has also joined the firm’s national Education Law team as a Paralegal. She will assist families with education-related legal challenges, ensuring they receive the support they need.

These appointments reflect Simpson Millar’s ongoing investment in its Public Law division to meet growing demand for expert legal services.

Liam Goggin, Head of Public Law at Simpson Millar, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Shalini, Charlotte, Karen, Issy, Alice, and Melissa to the team. Shalini’s extensive experience and leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Public Law offering.”

“These talented new hires will ensure we meet the evolving needs of our clients and provide high-quality legal support to vulnerable individuals across the country."

This strategic expansion reinforces Simpson Millar’s position as a leading provider of Public Law services, with a clear focus on delivering expert support for clients navigating complex and sensitive legal challenges.