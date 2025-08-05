Silverstone bolsters Leeds team with new hire and a promotion

By Jill Farmer
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2025, 22:36 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 09:24 BST
National chartered surveying and construction project management firm, Silverstone Building Consultancy, has appointed a new surveyor at its Leeds office and promoted another.

Silverstone has hired Marcus Milnes as chartered building surveyor and promoted Tom Wright to associate director.

Marcus brings a range of experience from both the residential and commercial sectors to his role, having previously worked at LHL Group and Ridge & Partners.

Tom joined Silverstone almost three years ago and has driven forward many key projects in that time including the extensive refurbishment of The Harrogate Inn for The Inn Collection Group and fit out works for Launchlife International at their city centre offices in Manchester.

Tom Wright and Marcus Milnes who work at Silverstone Building Consultancy’s Leeds office.placeholder image
Tom Wright and Marcus Milnes who work at Silverstone Building Consultancy’s Leeds office.

Marcus said: “Joining Silverstone was a career progression move for me. The firm is very well-respected so when a position came up, I jumped at it. I’m looking forward to working on some exciting commercial property projects.”

Tom Wright, associate director at Silverstone Building Consultancy, said about his promotion: “We’re a tight knit, supportive team and I am very happy to be given the opportunity to take the next step up.”

Ben Rennocks, head of Silverstone’s Leeds office, said: "It’s great to welcome Marcus to the team and to give Tom the recognition he deserves. We’re busy and the extra hands are much needed.”

Silverstone’s clients include Hitachi, British Land, Leopard Capital, Glenbrook, Harworth Group Plc, Leeds Bradford Airport, The Inn Collection Group, Dransfield, Motorpoint, Womble Bond Dickinson and a number of education trusts.

