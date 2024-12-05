Shop sustainably, sleep soundly: Reborn opens flagship factory outlet in Morley

Prepare your snooze game for an eco-friendly upgrade as Reborn, the award-winning sustainable manufacturer, is set to open its first factory outlet store in the heart of Yorkshire.

Nestled in Morley, the shop brings a treasure trove of high-quality, planet-friendly products right to your doorstep – just in time for the festive season.

From plush mattresses and sleek divan or ottoman bases to headboards, pillows, and even pet beds (because your furry friends deserve sustainable luxury too), Reborn’s range is proof that great design doesn’t have to cost the earth. The cherry on top? It’s all crafted from recycled materials, keeping waste out of landfills and your conscience crystal clear.

A Little Yorkshire Magic with Global Recognition

Memory Foam Available

Reborn isn’t just another brand—it’s an award-winning game-changer. Boasting accolades like Made in Yorkshire, the Global Good Award, and the Green Product Award, this company puts sustainability at the forefront without compromising on style or quality. With exclusive eco ranges and components that redefine green living, Reborn is setting the standard for sustainable manufacturing.

Mark your calendars for the soft opening on December 9th, followed by the grand launch on Saturday, December 14th. And because Reborn knows that nothing says “Merry Christmas” like a bargain, the shop is rolling out jaw-dropping opening offers:

Up to 70% off luxury branded mattresses from top names like Silentnight, Tempur, Hypnos, Slumberland and other well respected brands.

Exclusive discounts on Reborn’s eco-friendly collections, available in foam, open coil, or pocket-sprung options, tailored to your preferred comfort level—soft, medium, firm, or ortho.

Blue Chip Premium Brands

With prices starting at an astonishing £79, your dream bed (and budget) just got a whole lot closer.

The Reborn factory outlet doesn’t just stop at mattresses. Discover a world of sustainably crafted wooden furniture, mattress toppers, fillings, and accessories. Whether you’re sprucing up your bedroom or spoiling your four-legged companion, Reborn has something for everyone.

Reborn’s ethos is simple: great products shouldn’t cost the earth—literally. By shopping at the Morley outlet, you’re supporting a circular economy that’s good for the planet and even better for your wallet.

Join Us for the Grand Opening

Celebrate the launch of Reborn’s Morley factory outlet on December 14, and experience sustainable shopping like never before.