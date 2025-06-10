Sheffield Mum named finalist in National Entrepreneur Awards

In North East Yorkshire and the Humber, UK – Aimee Cestrone Founder of Pippeta has been named a finalist in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, shortlisted in the Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, the awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK. This year’s shortlist includes over 800 entrepreneurs from every nation and region of the UK, all recognised for their innovation, impact and resilience.

Past winners include the founders of BrewDog, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch, and Unbiased, many of whom were recognised early in their entrepreneurial journey by the awards.

This year’s finalists:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pippeta Feeding Real Easy

Employ over 25,000 people across the UK

Expect to create more than 9,000 new jobs over the next year

Generate a combined turnover of £2.25 billion

Represent an average business age of six years

Aimee Cestrone, founder of Pippeta, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses. This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our mission to make feeding real easy for families everywhere with our specially designed tableware and expert approved, award winning breastfeeding range.”

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are proudly supported by Allica Bank, a champion of established SMEs across the UK.

Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica said: "At Allica, we're consistently inspired by the energy and strength of UK SMEs. This year’s finalists – from early-stage start-ups to established and family businesses – represent a vital force in the British economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and making a real difference in their communities. We’re proud to support the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for the third year in a row, recognising these outstanding business leaders who are not only demonstrating resilience in a challenging business environment but are paving the way for future entrepreneurs to follow."

Sheffield Mum Named Finalist in National Entrepreneur Awards

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of our finalists go on to become household names, and we can’t wait to watch what this year’s cohort achieves next.”

Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday, November 17th 2025, held at London’s Grosvenor House, where over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will come together to celebrate entrepreneurial success.

It is with thanks to national and regional sponsors Allica Bank, ADHD 360, Airwallex, Caudwell Children, Channel Funnels, de Novo Solutions, EliteBusinessLive, FundOnion, Great Influence, Join Talent, Mettryx, Quidos, Randal Charitable Foundation, ScoreApp, UBS Wealth Management and Vestd that the Great British Entrepreneur Awards has been able to celebrate the very best of Great British entrepreneurs for 13 years.

For more information about Pippeta, please visit www.pippeta.co.uk To learn more about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.