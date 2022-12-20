Sheaf St will not reopen as a cafe for at least six months as projects and ongoing roadworks cause misery for the business.

Staff numbers will be reduced and only service a workspace, meeting and events space.

Ticketed events are set to continue but otherwise the bar will be closed all other daytimes and weekends apart from a Friday residency.

The announcement shocked many customers on social media.

However, in the Facebook announcement staff said ongoing major roadworks at Crown Point Road and a development at Aire Park had left the bar ‘cut off both physically and visually’.

"Our footfall is through the floor and has been for the majority of 2022”, the post continued.

"The current model is sadly not sustainable. We are taking this action in order to survive long term.”

Staff said they had “begged for support from the council and developers” but not received any meaningful help and are now left with no other options.“We are truly sad to lose a good deal of really great staff members, and it’s heart-breaking not to be able to provide the full offering that Sheaf St has done since 2016”, the post said.