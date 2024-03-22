SH Structures: Award-winning steelworks company based near Leeds files administration notice
S.H. Structures Ltd, based in Sherburn in Elmet, announced that it has filed a Notice of Intention to appoint administrators from Begbies Traynor today (Friday).
The company employs approximately 70 members of staff.
It is a multiple-award winning business that is behind numerous high-profile projects including 'The Kelpies' near Falkirk in Scotland. The two 30-metre high horse heads were unveiled in 2014 and are situated by the M9 motorway.
Other projects include Hull’s Murdoch bridge and the PoliNations sculpture in Birmingham of five steel trees.
A statement from the administrators read: "Due to losses on various contracts and a gap in production scheduling due to projects being delayed, the directors of the company have filed a Notice of Intention to appoint administrators Andrew Mackenzie and Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor to protect the company whilst options are explored and a buyer sought for the business.
"The company, which is over 30 years old, is a multi-award winning business in the field of steel fabrication and structures.
