Seven promoted as Gateley continues growth in Leeds

Professional services group Gateley has announced seven promotions in its Leeds office, including the appointment of real estate lawyer Miranda Stirling as a partner within Gateley Legal.

Stirling specialises in asset management work and has considerable experience in handling landlord and tenant matters for large clients and complex portfolios.

In addition, construction lawyer Gemma Bowkett is promoted to legal director alongside three promotions within the residential development team where Sarah Burgman and Helen Gregory are made senior associate with Rachel Wilkins promoted to associate. Commercial dispute resolution lawyer Sophie Clague is also promoted to associate.

At Gateley Smithers Purslow, the multi-disciplinary surveying, engineering and architecture consultancy arm of Gateley, Geri Turner has been promoted to regional manager.

Roger McCourt, partner and head of Gateley’s Leeds office, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to start our new financial year with these announcements. All the promotions are well deserved and a reflection of the highest regard in which each of these individuals are held at Gateley.”

These promotions are part of 73 announced by Gateley nationwide this year, with nine made up to partner in total.