In this article, we’re spotlighting seven must visit openings that promise to add even more character.
Here are seven exciting new businesses and restaurants opening in Leeds in 2025 -
1. Aesop
Luxury skin care brand Aesop, known for its high-end range of coveted fragrances and skincare products, will open its new shop inside the Victoria Leeds shopping centre later this month. | Aesop/Redical/Victoria Leeds
2. Sesame
Popular sandwich and salad bar Sesame, which already has two outposts near Park Square, will open its new venue at Wellington Place at the start of this year. | Bevan Cockerill
3. Green Room 2.0
Popular Leeds city centre bar Green Room is expanding after taking over Queens House, which is sandwiched between the bar and Channel 4’s HQ. | National World
4. Uyare
One of Leeds’ best Indian restaurants Tharavadu has announced its takeover of the former Issho site, a rooftop bar in Victoria Gate, as it plans to expand its current offering with new restaurant Uyare. | Tony Johnson
5. BAKE
New bakery BAKE is set to open in Leeds next year. From the team behind Leeds-favourites Doh’hut in Trevelyan Square and Things in Bread in Boar Lane comes the new “nostalgic British bakery concept”. | Matt Moore/Google
6. Giggling Squid
Popular Thai chain Giggling Squid will be opening its doors in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row in spring 2025. Taking inspiration from Thai traditions and legends as well as co-founder Pranee Laurillard’s childhood food memories, Giggling Squid’s menu features vibrant, fresh and flavoursome dishes celebrating the exciting and exotic ingredients found across Thailand, all cooked by expert Thai chefs. | Giggling Squid
