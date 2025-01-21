Senior Procurement Manager joins Calbee UK to support growth

By Lindsey Davies
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:44 BST
Calbee UK, owner of Seabrook Crisps, has announced the appointment of Dan Barnes as Senior Procurement Manager.

Formerly working in Procurement at Morrisons, Dan is tasked with further developing strong relationships and robust practices with suppliers.

He comments: “As well as trying the range of exciting crisps and snacks, I am also looking forward to using my experience from Morrisons to deliver value for Calbee and our suppliers, supporting our ambitious growth targets.

“These are exciting times for Calbee UK. With a portfolio of new products ready to launch during 2025, it is set to be a very busy year”.

Dan Barnes, Senior Procurement Manager for Calbee UK
Dan Barnes, Senior Procurement Manager for Calbee UK

Group Managing Director of Calbee UK, Jon Wood, comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Dan to the Calbee family. We know that he will be a real asset to the team and his talent and approach will complement what we do here.

“In addition to our exciting innovation agenda, we remain focused on working as efficiently as possible with our supplier network. It is important to us that we have the right team in place to support our growth ambitions and our aim to be a best-in-class crisps and snacks supplier to our customers.”

For further information about Calbee Group and Seabrook, please visit: www.calbee.co.uk and www.seabrookcrisps.com. For regular updates follow: Calbee Group UK Ltd and Seabrook Crisps on LinkedIn, @calbee_uk and @seabrookcrisps on Instagram and @Seabrook Crisps on Facebook.

