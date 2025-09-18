Seabrook signs for Huddersfield Town

Pitched to be the match of the season, Seabrook Crisps has signed for Huddersfield Town Football Club, with the brand agreeing to a 2-year partnership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing a tasty addition to the 2025/26 season, the sponsorship will see Seabrook branding feature across LED perimeter and mid-tier boards, across concourse TVs and on static screens.

In addition, the partnership will be amplified through collaborative marketing activities taking place throughout the year, with a selection of tasty snacks available for purchase on match days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin France, Group Sales Director, at Calbee UK, owner of Seabrook Crisps, comments: “This exciting new partnership puts the spotlight on two Yorkshire-based businesses that are very proud of our heritage. What better way to celebrate our heartland than with a winning sponsorship.

Seabrook signs a 2-year agreement with Huddersfield Town

“We are excited to see what the season holds and will be cheering the team on from the sidelines.”

Dan Wilczynski, Business Development Manager at Huddersfield Town, commented: “We’re proud to be partnering with Seabrook, a true Yorkshire success story. From its beginnings in a Bradford fish and chip shop in 1945 to becoming Britain’s first crinkle-cut crisp brand, Seabrook has grown into a household name while staying true to its Northern roots.

“Now, under Calbee’s ownership and as the brand celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025, it’s fitting to join forces with us in our Centenary year of the Thrice Champions. Together, two proud Yorkshire institutions with rich histories are looking forward to an exciting future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership allows us to showcase Seabrook to our passionate fanbase while creating opportunities for growth and connection on both sides. A huge thank you to the team for their fantastic support.”

Seabrook is the number one crinkle cut crisp brand, the number two crisp brand and the fourth biggest brand in the CSP category (by volume)1.

For further information about Calbee UK and Seabrook, please visit: www.calbee.co.uk and www.seabrookcrisps.com. For regular updates, follow: Calbee Group UK Ltd and Seabrook Crisps on LinkedIn, @calbee_uk and @seabrookcrisps on Instagram and @Seabrook Crisps on Facebook.