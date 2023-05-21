The Scribbling Mill, in White Rose Centre, Dewsbury Road, has been awarded a five-star rating for its levels of hygiene by council inspectors.

It came as part of the Scores on the Doors programme, which aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough. Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.

Laura Mason, the manager of the Wetherspoon pub, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

The Scribbling Mill, at the White Rose Shopping Centre, was given a five-star hygiene rating. Picture: Simon Hulme.