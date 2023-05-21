Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Scribbling Mill Leeds: Pub given top hygiene rating after visit from inspectors

A Leeds pub has celebrated being awarded a top hygiene rating after a recent inspection.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 21st May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The Scribbling Mill, in White Rose Centre, Dewsbury Road, has been awarded a five-star rating for its levels of hygiene by council inspectors.

It came as part of the Scores on the Doors programme, which aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough. Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.

Laura Mason, the manager of the Wetherspoon pub, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

The Scribbling Mill, at the White Rose Shopping Centre, was given a five-star hygiene rating. Picture: Simon Hulme.The Scribbling Mill, at the White Rose Shopping Centre, was given a five-star hygiene rating. Picture: Simon Hulme.
“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance. All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Related topics:InspectorsLeedsWetherspoon