Schofield Sweeney advises Caledonian Leisure on its growing hotel portfolio
Caledonian Leisure, which operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaway brands, is known for delivering great-value short breaks and holidays across the UK, Ireland and Europe.
The new property will be renamed The Caledonian Island Hotel – a name chosen to reflect the company’s affection for, and strong connection to, the Isle of Wight. It becomes the sixth hotel in the growing Caledonian Hotel Collection, joining popular locations in Torquay, Blackpool, Scarborough, Arrochar, and most recently, Callander.
“After the success of The Caledonian Hotel Collection in other key UK locations, we’re thrilled to welcome another beautiful hotel to our portfolio,” said Graham Rogers, Managing Director at Caledonian Leisure. “The former Broadway Park Hotel is a key addition to our collection, and we’re confident our customers will be delighted to see it become part of the Caledonian family.”
“The Isle of Wight is a wonderful holiday destination, and our customers always share fantastic feedback about their visits,” added David McDonald, Director at Caledonian Leisure. “We’re proud to bring this historic property into our collection and will soon begin recruiting local team members to deliver the exceptional warmth and hospitality that Caledonian is known for.”
The deal was led by Daniel Bisby and Victoria Boothby from Schofield Sweeney’s Corporate team, supported by Tom Jackson and Jess Townsend from the Real Estate team, and Annie Gray and Natalie Hami Dindar in the Employment team.
Commenting on the deal, Daniel Bisby, Partner in Schofield Sweeney’s Corporate team, said: “We’re delighted to support Caledonian Leisure once again on the deal for Broadway Park Hotel. As a long-standing client, it’s great to advise the team on this transaction and see its portfolio continue to grow. We look forward to seeing the success this new addition will bring.”