Schneider Electric (SE), who employ more than 550 local people, will expand their base in Hunslet over the next decade, according to a Leeds City Council document.

The move will be partially funded through a one-off tax break on the company’s annual business rates, which are split between the council and the government. The French manufacturer produces charging points for electrical vehicles, alongside dozens of other appliances.

The council paper, which was published online at the end of last week, said “SE are looking to expand their existing facility in Leeds which will allow the business to grow its portfolio” of products.

Schneider Electric, on Jack Lane in Hunslet. Picture from Google Maps (2021).

It added: “In order to meet growth and demands of organisations, SE will create and present to the local community 110 new jobs and sustain the long-term future for the Leeds SE site which today employs 555 jobs.”

The council said it had offered SE, who are based on Jack Lane in Hunslet, £315,000 in rates relief, “to secure this investment in Leeds”.

Although this makes up 94 per cent of the company’s annual rates payment, the council said this would offer “excellent value for money”, as it would “safeguard” the firm’s future in Leeds and long-term income for the public purse as a result.

It added: “The company are a global manufacturer of EV infrastructure products aimed to encourage greater uptake of EV use. Consequently, it is likely that this will help Leeds and the UK to reduce its overall carbon emissions.”

The majority of the 110 new posts, which will be created over the next nine years, are likely to be filled by apprentices, the paper said.

Schneider Electric has been approached for comment about the plans.