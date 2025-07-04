Savage Crangle joins forces with Ison Harrison in major Skipton legal merger

Savage Crangle, a respected Skipton based law firm, is to become part of one of Yorkshire’s leading legal service providers, following its acquisition by Ison Harrison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move brings Savage Crangle and Ison Harrison together under one roof. The established reputation and local knowledge of Savage Crangle, specialists in conveyancing, family law, corporate and commercial property, litigation and wills and probate for over four decades, perfectly complements the breadth and scale of Ison Harrison’s offering, which recently expanded into Skipton through the acquisition of Armstrong Luty Solicitors.

Founded in 1979, Savage Crangle is a firm with a long-standing reputation and deep ties to the local community. Partners Peter Crangle, John Eyre and Chris Storah lead a team of 23 staff between Savage Crangle’s Skipton and Otley offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Crangle, founding partner at Savage Crangle, said “We’ve been on a long and proud journey as Savage Crangle, serving our clients with dedication and professionalism for 46 years. Joining Ison Harrison allows us to continue that journey, but with fresh energy and expanded capabilities. It’s the right step for our clients and our team.”

The team at Savage Crangle has become part of Ison Harrison following acquisition.​

The branch will continue to operate from Savage Crangle’s existing office on Skipton High Street, managed by Julie Smith of Ison Harrison, who will oversee the integration and ensure continuity of service for all clients.

Julie Smith commented: “I am proud to be leading this exciting new chapter. Savage Crangle and Ison Harrison share a commitment to client care, specialist expertise and local values. Together we can offer a more diverse range of services to the people of Skipton.”

The move follows Ison Harrison’s acquisition of Armstrong Luty in Skipton earlier this spring. That integration has already strengthened the firm’s position in the Craven district and provided new opportunities to support local clients with an expanded legal team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Wearing, managing director of Ison Harrison, added: “Our goal has always been to deliver accessible, expert legal support in the heart of local communities. Bringing Savage Crangle into the Ison Harrison family not only expands our geographical footprint but also enriches our offering with their highly respected team. With Armstrong Luty already part of our journey, we’re building something really special in Skipton.”

(left to right): Peter Crangle and John Eyre of Savage Crangle with Jonathan Wearing​, managing director of Ison Harrison

Both firms will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for clients and staff. The acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Ison Harrison, which became an employee-owned business in 2022 and has since experienced dynamic regional growth.

Since transitioning to employee ownership, the firm has almost doubled its turnover, opened seven new offices and made individual profit distributions to employees totalling over £11,500 each.