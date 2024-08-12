Samuel Taylors Fabrics and Crafts: End of an era as Leeds city centre shop closes after more than 60 years

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:42 GMT
It was the end of an era for a longstanding Leeds shop, which closed its doors for the final time after more than 60 years.

Samuel Taylor Fabrics and Crafts, on Central Road, announced earlier this year that it would cease trading on August 3.

The shutters were pulled down this week, with the shop's sign showing signs of age.

Samuel Taylor Fabrics and Crafts, on, Central Road, has closed after 63 years.Samuel Taylor Fabrics and Crafts, on, Central Road, has closed after 63 years.
Samuel Taylor Fabrics and Crafts, on, Central Road, has closed after 63 years. | National World

A post announcing the move on Samuel Taylor's Facebook page said: "Hello everyone, I'm just letting you know that our Leeds store will be closing down on Saturday 3rd August after being in the same location for 63 years.

"So here's a big shout out to all our fabulous staff and customers who have supported us over all the years we've been there."

Customers were invited to "bag a bargain" one last time before the closure, which marked a significant change in Leeds' retail landscape.

Many have since taken to social media to express their sadness at the closure of the the beloved store, which had been a fixture on the high street since 1960s.

One said that they were "absolutely gutted", while another said they'd "miss being able to pop in".

