Samuel Taylors Fabrics and Crafts: End of an era as Leeds city centre shop closes after more than 60 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Samuel Taylor Fabrics and Crafts, on Central Road, announced earlier this year that it would cease trading on August 3.
The shutters were pulled down this week, with the shop's sign showing signs of age.
A post announcing the move on Samuel Taylor's Facebook page said: "Hello everyone, I'm just letting you know that our Leeds store will be closing down on Saturday 3rd August after being in the same location for 63 years.
"So here's a big shout out to all our fabulous staff and customers who have supported us over all the years we've been there."
Customers were invited to "bag a bargain" one last time before the closure, which marked a significant change in Leeds' retail landscape.
Many have since taken to social media to express their sadness at the closure of the the beloved store, which had been a fixture on the high street since 1960s.
One said that they were "absolutely gutted", while another said they'd "miss being able to pop in".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.