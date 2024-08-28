Sale secures future of Leeds direct mail business and saves 30 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of direct mail, fulfilment and print specialists, RNB Group, has been secured and the jobs of all 30 employees saved by a sale led by Bob Maxwell and Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor Group which completed on 23 August 2024.

The business, which is based in Silver Royd Business Park, has been trading for almost 20 years. It handles entire marketing campaigns including providing creative design, digital and inkjet printing and data services.

Facing mounting cash flow issues, the directors of RNB Group turned to Begbies Traynor to market the business. There was substantial interest from potential buyers and a sale was completed to another print and delivery services company, PDMF, just two weeks later. The jobs of all 30 employees have transferred to the new owner which will continue to operate the business from its existing site in Leeds.

LCF Law provided legal advice to the administrators, and Freeths represented the acquirers.

Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor

“RNB Group is a long-established and well-known Leeds business which simply ran into some short-term cash flow problems,” explains joint administrator Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor. “Fortunately, we were able to act swiftly to market the business and conclude a sale for it as a going concern. It’s great news for the staff, suppliers and customers that the business will continue in the hands of new owners.”