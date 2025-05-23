Saffery strengthens audit team with new managerial appointments

Chartered accounting and business advisory firm, Saffery, has promoted Dan Noble to audit manager and appointed Kim Liu as audit manager within the firm’s specialist not-for-profit and charity audit team, in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan joined Saffery in 2020 and was drawn to the firm because of its leading not-for-profit and charity offering. Since joining, he has completed his Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) qualification whilst building strong relationships with a broad portfolio of regional and national clients. Dan regularly attends clients’ committee meetings and organises year-round touchpoints to aid year-end planning, alongside taking an active role in the day to day running of the audit. ‘

Commenting on his promotion, Dan said: “I’ve had brilliant support from the team at Saffery throughout my career to date. The progression pathways are clear, the training opportunities are fantastic, and people here genuinely want to see you succeed. I enjoy the variety of the client work, and the opportunity to make a real difference to charities and not-for-profit organisations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Dan in the team is Kim Liu, who brings over 16 years of experience specialising in not-for-profit and charity audits, having previously worked at HW Fisher and Field Sullivan. Kim recently relocated from London to Yorkshire, and she will contribute her extensive knowledge and client-focused approach to a range of organisations including schools, academies, community foundations, and other charities, often within the arts sector.

Saffery Leeds

Kim said: “Saffery is a very well-known name in the not-for-profit and charity sectors, with a person centric approach and commitment to long-term planning and accountability. Moving from London to a small market town in North Yorkshire is a big change, but the fact that Saffery is based in the heart of Leeds, means I can still enjoy city life!”

Head of Saffery in Leeds, Sally Appleton, commented: “Dan is passionate about supporting not-for-profit organisations and charities and his deep sector expertise is a real asset to our Yorkshire office and our wider national team.

“Kim is known for her personable style, and she will work closely with our clients and colleagues across Saffery’s offices to deliver practical, tailored advice. Their appointments reflect our continued investment in talent to support the evolving needs of our clients in this important sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Dan, Kim and the rest of the not-for-profit and charity team will be actively preparing clients for the upcoming changes to the Charity Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP), which sets out the legal framework for accounting and reporting by charities in the UK. The changes are expected to impact reporting processes across the sector and the final guidance is due out later this year.

Kim Liu, Dan Noble, Sally Appleton and Kathryn Belton from Saffery’s not-for-profit and charity audit team, in Leeds.

Saffery’s national not-for-profit team advises over 400 organisations across the UK, offering specialist support on direct tax, VAT, accounting and audit matters.

With a 30-strong audit team in Yorkshire, and national expertise spanning nine offices, Saffery works with clients of all sizes.