RSMR chooses Leeds for Investment Conference 2025, cementing city's status as a Finance Hub

RSMR, a leading provider of investment research and fund ratings, has announced its highly anticipated Leeds Investment Conference 2025, taking place on 14th May at the Queens Hotel.

This event underscores Leeds' growing presence as a major financial hub with the UK sector as a whole, employing 128,000 people and generating over £10 billion for the UK economy each year. The city’s financial presence boasts over 30 national and international banks, including the Bank of England's only subsidiary office outside London. Major financial institutions such as First Direct, Yorkshire Bank and Leeds Building Society have established their headquarters in the city, and of course Yorkshire is home to Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves.

Following the success of previous events in London, the Leeds Investment Conference has already generated exceptional interest, thanks to an impressive lineup of star speakers and fund groups. With 12 highly rated fund groups which combined manage in excess of £3.5 trillion in investments accessible at the event, Yorkshire-based financial advisers will have a unique opportunity to gain new insights, discover hidden investment opportunities, and enhance expertise.

Key speakers include:

Dickie Hodges – Head of Unconstrained Fixed Income, Nomura Asset Management

– Head of Unconstrained Fixed Income, Nomura Asset Management Charles Watford – Executive Vice President, Credit Research Analyst, PIMCO

– Executive Vice President, Credit Research Analyst, PIMCO Brad Frishberg – Portfolio Manager, Macquarie

– Portfolio Manager, Macquarie Chris Hiorns – Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and European Equities, EdenTree

– Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and European Equities, EdenTree Helen Roughsedge– Investment Director, Fulcrum

The conference will cover a range of critical investment topics, from asset allocation and portfolio construction to global macro trends and risk management. Attendees will benefit from actionable insights into how top-rated fund groups fit into client portfolios and gain access to fresh perspectives that challenge conventional thinking.

A key highlight of the event will be to introduce several of RSMR’s ‘funds of the year’, recognising strategies that stand out as best in class. The selection process involves a combination of quantitative analysis and qualitative insights from RSMR’s experienced research team, ensuring that only the most outstanding funds receive this prestigious recognition. EdenTree and Fulcrum, both award recipients, will be presenting their winning strategies at the event.

Ken Rayner, CEO of RSMR, commented: “Leeds has firmly established itself as a major financial hub, and we are excited to bring our prestigious Investment Conference to the city. The event is designed to offer advisers a fresh take on markets and investments, with a carefully curated selection of fund managers and industry experts providing actionable insights. This is a must-attend event for advisers based in the North looking to stay ahead in an ever-evolving investment landscape.”

Registration for the RSMR Investment Conference in Leeds is now open. For more information and to secure your place, https://rsmrevents.co.uk/events/leeds-investment-conference-2025/.