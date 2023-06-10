The masterminds behind Slingsby Gin have created a new rose vodka – and celebrated its launch with a party in Leeds.

Rozél, a luxurious new drink inspired by the delicate and fruity flavours of a Provence rosé wine, was officially unveiled at rooftop bar Issho last week. A raft of celebrities including the cast of The Traitors and Emmerdale attended the launch party, enjoying a selection of Rozél cocktails while a DJ played a summer soundtrack.

Launched in time for National Rose Day on Saturday, Rozél is crafted using premium ingredients and infused with a cocktail of flavours including raspberry, white peach and white grapefruit. The rose vodka has a blush pink hue and delicate notes, and pairs perfectly with Fever-Tree’s Raspberry and Rose Lemonade or elderflower cordial and soda.

Clare Gibson, marketing director for Rozél’s manufactor ICB Ltd, said: “We are delighted to introduce Rozél Rosé Vodka. Our goal was to create a vodka that embodies the rosé lifestyle – a chic, fun and sociable brand with both style and elegant flavour.

“Our launch party was a runaway success, and the feedback on Rozél and the signature cocktails served throughout the evening was phenomenal. We’re confident it will become a firm favourite amongst vodka fans and wine lovers alike this summer.”

Here are 10 pictures from the glamorous launch party.

