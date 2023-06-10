Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rozel Rose Vodka: Star-studded pictures from Leeds launch party including The Traitors and Emmerdale cast

The masterminds behind Slingsby Gin have created a new rose vodka – and celebrated its launch with a party in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Rozél, a luxurious new drink inspired by the delicate and fruity flavours of a Provence rosé wine, was officially unveiled at rooftop bar Issho last week. A raft of celebrities including the cast of The Traitors and Emmerdale attended the launch party, enjoying a selection of Rozél cocktails while a DJ played a summer soundtrack.

Launched in time for National Rose Day on Saturday, Rozél is crafted using premium ingredients and infused with a cocktail of flavours including raspberry, white peach and white grapefruit. The rose vodka has a blush pink hue and delicate notes, and pairs perfectly with Fever-Tree’s Raspberry and Rose Lemonade or elderflower cordial and soda.

Clare Gibson, marketing director for Rozél’s manufactor ICB Ltd, said: “We are delighted to introduce Rozél Rosé Vodka. Our goal was to create a vodka that embodies the rosé lifestyle – a chic, fun and sociable brand with both style and elegant flavour.

“Our launch party was a runaway success, and the feedback on Rozél and the signature cocktails served throughout the evening was phenomenal. We’re confident it will become a firm favourite amongst vodka fans and wine lovers alike this summer.”

Here are 10 pictures from the glamorous launch party.

Emmerdale's Lawrence Robb, who plays Mackenzie Boyd in the ITV soap, with a guest at the Rozel Rose Vodka launch party

Emmerdale's Lawrence Robb, who plays Mackenzie Boyd in the ITV soap, with a guest at the Rozel Rose Vodka launch party Photo: Rozel

Former Leeds Rhinos star Danika Priim with a guest at the launch party, which took place at rooftop bar Issho last week

Former Leeds Rhinos star Danika Priim with a guest at the launch party, which took place at rooftop bar Issho last week Photo: Rozel

BBC presenter Abbie Dewhurst enjoying a Rozel serve

BBC presenter Abbie Dewhurst enjoying a Rozel serve Photo: Rozel

Heart Radio's Dixie and Emma with guests. Rozel Rosa Vodka is now available on Amazon and Ocado following the official launch in Leeds.

Heart Radio's Dixie and Emma with guests. Rozel Rosa Vodka is now available on Amazon and Ocado following the official launch in Leeds. Photo: Rozel

