Leeds Mail Centre has is to boost capacity in an attempt to meet 'next-day delivery demands'

Royal Mail has installed a second Parcel Sortation Machine at Leeds Mail Centre, which will help speed up deliveries around the city as well as further afield including York, Bradford, Huddersfield and Halifax.

A Parcel Sortation Machine is an intelligent system of conveyor belts and scanning technology that automatically sorts parcels more quickly than manual sorting. Leeds’s first machine was installed in 2019, and, with the new addition, the centre can now process over 18,000 parcels an hour.

Inside the Leeds Mail Centre. | Simon Hulme

It has been installed in time for the busy Christmas shopping period, when the number of parcels going through the centre is at its highest.

Marta Urbanczyk-Pawelec, parcel sortation machine manager at Leeds Mail Centre, said: “We are really happy to have our second PSM at Leeds so we can sort even more of our mail automatically and speed up the process. Some of our people have worked here for decades and they’re excited for the opportunity to learn a new skill and deliver more quickly for customers.”

Neil Chaplain, engineering and process design director at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail’s ongoing investment in automation is helping us to modernise and significantly improve efficiency. The rollout of new Parcel Sortation Machines will help us to meet the increasing consumer demand for next-day parcel delivery and will help contribute to our efforts to provide a consistently reliable service.”