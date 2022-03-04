Rola Wala to celebrate new menu with launch of Black Card competition offering year’s free food

Rola Wala is now offering one customer the chance to win a year's worth of free meals to celebrate the changes.

Anyone buying a meal at Rola Wala in-store or via Deliveroo in March will automatically be entered into the competition and the chance of winning a Rola Wala ‘black card’.

Every time the black card holder heads out for a feed at Rola, they’ll be treated like a celebrity and will be amongst the first to try Rola Wala’s new menu which includes their new Super-Hot Scorpion chutney, plant powered ‘Thali Triple’ bowl, a whole range of new salads and drinks and a wholemeal take on their naan roll.

Rola Wala said their new menu is made from scratch with fresh ingredients - with a small, dedicated team of producers, suppliers and manufacturers "to ensure high quality".

Their naan rolls come wrapped up with at least 43 different authentic Indian flavours and fresh ingredients.

Rola Wala opened in Trinity Kitchen in 2014 and are now keen to offer a healthy alternative and reiterate their missions statement.

Mark Wright, Founder of Rola Wala, said: “We've all heard of restaurants rumored to give black cards to celebrities, why should they get all the free stuff? That's why we've teamed up with Deliveroo to offer the ONLY Rola Wala Black Card in existence to one lucky customer.”

“It's time for the world to come out of their homes to enjoy eating out again and we are putting flavour-fuelled fast food at the forefront of people's eating-out agenda. And, for every roll sold at Rola Wala, we provide a school meal to a hungry child living in poverty with our charity partner One Feeds Two™, to date we've provided over 700k meals.”

Rola Wala’s new menu launches this week alongside the Black Card competition which will run throughout March.