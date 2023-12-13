Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rockfords Fisheries, in York Road, is on the market with agency Ernest Wilson Business Agents for £275,000 – and could be a good investment for people looking for their next business opportunity.

In its listing with website BusinessesForSale.com, its described as a “freehold commercial investment”.

It says that a long established tenant has operated the takeaway from the ground floor shop, which comes with two bedrooms and self-contained accommodation on the first floor and attic.

The advert also says describes its “highly prominent” location at the end of a parade of shops approximately five miles from the city centre.

The current rent return is £21,000 per year.

Much of the internal fixtures, fittings and “comprehensive range of commercial catering equipment” remain the property of the landlord and therefore form part of the rent being paid by the tenant.