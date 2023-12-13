Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Rockfords Fisheries York Road: Well-known Leeds fish and chip shop up for sale in new investment opportunity

A well-known Seacroft chippy has been listed for sale.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rockfords Fisheries, in York Road, is on the market with agency Ernest Wilson Business Agents for £275,000 – and could be a good investment for people looking for their next business opportunity.

In its listing with website BusinessesForSale.com, its described as a “freehold commercial investment”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It says that a long established tenant has operated the takeaway from the ground floor shop, which comes with two bedrooms and self-contained accommodation on the first floor and attic.

Most Popular
Rockfords Fisheries, in York Road, Leeds, has been put up for sale in what could be a new business opportunity for investors. Photo: James Hardisty.Rockfords Fisheries, in York Road, Leeds, has been put up for sale in what could be a new business opportunity for investors. Photo: James Hardisty.
Rockfords Fisheries, in York Road, Leeds, has been put up for sale in what could be a new business opportunity for investors. Photo: James Hardisty.

The advert also says describes its “highly prominent” location at the end of a parade of shops approximately five miles from the city centre.

The current rent return is £21,000 per year.

Much of the internal fixtures, fittings and “comprehensive range of commercial catering equipment” remain the property of the landlord and therefore form part of the rent being paid by the tenant.

Based on the asking price, the property currently equates to a 7.5% return on investment, but this is set to rise.

Related topics:Leeds