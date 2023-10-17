A disused pub in Leeds could be transformed into apartments and a coffee shop, as it went up for sale in a "unique development opportunity".

The Grade II listed Rising Sun, in Kirkstall Road, has been the victim of floods, fire and vandalism over the years - but is finally ready to be given a facelift by a developer.

Earlier this year, planning permission was granted by Leeds City Council to turn the top floors into six flats and the ground floor into a coffee shop. Now, construction advisors Fox Lloyd Jones has been appointed by the owner to lead the sale process and are taking offers.

The pub comes with extra land that has been purchased at the back of the former pub to accommodate a new car park with 25 spaces. In total, the building itself comprises 7,500sqft set across four floors, including the basement.

The Grade II listed Rising Sun, in Kirkstall Road, Leeds, has been listed for sale in a new development opportunity. Photo: Fox Lloyd Jones.

It was originally built in the 19th century and was a Joshua Tetley Heritage Inn for many years, before reopening as a second-hand furniture shop in 2011. In May 2013, it was damaged by fire. Then, in the Boxing Day floods of 2015, the building took another battering following heavy rain.

Maddy Wright, chartered surveyor at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “The years of hard work that have gone into achieving planning approval by the vendor have paid off, creating a unique and highly prominent property development opportunity.