Rising stars are honoured at Leeds Manufacturing Festival's Next Gen Awards

Organised by the Leeds Manufacturing Festival, the Next Gen Awards, hosted by jukebox manufacturer Sound Leisure, shone the spotlight on workers who have gone beyond the call of duty to help their employer grow during a time of upheaval.

Apprentice engineering technician and machinist, Louis Audain, scooped the Apprentice Of The Year Award, sponsored by Leeds City College.

The Leeds Manufacturing Festival Next Gen Awards 2022 held at Sound Leisure in Leeds. The award winners, front row from the left, Eleanor McGuire, Adam Benn and Louis Audain, with the other nominees.

Joint winners of the Rising Star Award, sponsored by E3 Recruitment, were Eleanor McGuire of specialist chemicals business Sika UK and Corin Townsend, a production technician at fluid engineering firm Sulzer Pumps.

The accolade of Future Manufacturing Leader, sponsored by Saffery Champness, was awarded to Adam Benn, a quality, health, safety and environment (QHSE) manager for engineering firm LBBC Beechwood. The awards were compered by Yorkshire Post deputy business editor, Greg Wright.

Tracey Dawson, chair of the Leeds Manufacturing Festival, and manging director Daletech Electronics, said: “Those of us who work in manufacturing here in Leeds know that it is a hotbed of creativity and innovation and it is fantastic to see the next generation of young people who are stepping forward to make our industry stronger and more resilient as we meet the challenges and opportunities of the future. The stand-out feature of this year’s festival has been the way younger employees have stepped forward.”