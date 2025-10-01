Ridge and Partners recruits top talent to spearhead regional push

(L-r) Andrew McNaghten and Sia Taghaboni

Leading multidisciplinary built environment consultancy, Ridge and Partners has appointed a new office managing partner to run its Leeds office and a head of civil and structural engineering to drive growth in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew McNaghten has joined from Walker Sime where he was a director and has more than 18 years’ experience managing and delivering multidiscipline programmes, from site appraisal through to contract completion, across a variety of sectors.

Notable previous projects include directing the development of the University of York’s Institute for Safe Autonomy building; acting as project director on phase one of the mixed-use regeneration of Birkenhead town centre as part of a joint venture between Muse and Wirral Council; and leading on the delivery of The Barnum 348 unit BTR residential development in Nottingham, a joint venture between Bloc Group and Network Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a newly created position, Ridge has appointed Sia Taghaboni as its head of civil and structural engineering in Leeds. Sia joins from Stantec where he was technical director and has extensive experience at firms including Hydrock, Fairhurst and Buro Happold.

Sia is a well-known face in the Yorkshire market, having served as the chair of the Yorkshire regional group of industry body The Institution of Structural Engineers. He has played a key role on many notable projects including the £56m refurbishment of the grade two-listed Radisson Red hotel at North Western Hall in Liverpool; and being responsible for civil and structural engineering on Stanbrook Abbey in North Yorkshire.

The appointments come at an exciting time for Ridge’s Yorkshire office, which has grown significantly in recent months, fuelled by continued demand for its market leading consultancy services and strategic investment in its team and operations

Following the acquisition of Leeds-based consultancy Projex Building Solutions in 2021, Ridge has grown its team substantially in Leeds. The office boasts 56 staff, with further recruitment planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew said: “Ridge and Partners has an enviable reputation in the marketplace, and I look forward to contributing to the business as we unlock significant opportunities across Yorkshire and beyond.

“I have been blown away by the quality of the people within the business, who work collaboratively as multidiscipline teams to deliver the highest quality of services through their in-depth knowledge and proactivity to many of the UK’s leading property developers, occupiers and funds.

"Leading the office alongside such talented colleagues means we're perfectly positioned to make things happen and build on the strong momentum we've already created.”

Ridge in Yorkshire boasts a variety of specialisms including project management, sustainability, mechanical and electrical, and structural and civil engineering, working 50/50 across public and private sector projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sia said: “Ridge is a true industry leading company with a first-rate reputation, and I'm here to be part of what comes next. With the Building Safety Act placing new and enhanced regulatory regimes for building safety and construction products, civil and structural engineering has an increasingly vital role to play in the building process.

“We have a talented team of civil and structural engineers here at Ridge working across some amazing projects and there is real potential in where we’re headed.”

Andrew takes over the running of the Yorkshire office from partner Phil Tomalin, who remains with the firm as part of a planned transition.

Phil added: “Ridge and Partners in Yorkshire and across the group continues to strengthen. The appointments of Andrew and Sia, two real industry heavyweights, evidences our continued growth and standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having enjoyed year on year growth we plan to continue building on this moment with a move to larger premises in Leeds over the coming months.

“Looking ahead, despite an uncertain macroeconomic landscape, we are optimistic about the opportunities here in Yorkshire and across the North, driven by public and private sector priorities across sectors including residential, education and healthcare in areas such as estate management and sustainable development.”