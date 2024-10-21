Ride Shotgun launches integrated PR and social media offering with two new hires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creative content agency Ride Shotgun has launched a new integrated PR and social media offering with the appointment of two key hires: Tom Hemingway, as Senior PR Strategist and Megan Clarke, as Social Strategist.

Tom brings over 12 years of PR experience to Ride Shotgun, joining from performance marketing agency Journey Further, where he spent the last three and a half years in the Organic department. His work on brand and digital PR campaigns includes clients across the insurance, finance, fashion, tech, home interest and leisure sectors. In previous roles, Tom spent three years in-house on PR across a portfolio of household spirit and drink brands including Hooch and Franklin & Sons, as well as several years agency side working on PR for clients including Hisense, Diageo, Russell Hobbs and Thomas Cook.

Megan joins from Sheffield-based global games company, Sumo Group, with over seven years of social media marketing experience across all social media platforms, from large-scale LinkedIn campaigns to more niche Pinterest projects. Megan spent the last three years working on campaigns for 19 studios at Sumo Group, increasing followers by 676% and website conversions by 286%.

The in-house agency team, headed up by Stephen Kenwright, the new Director of Strategy and Digital Marketing, will work closely with the wider strategy team across brand, digital and performance for clients, underpinned by audience insight.

Stephen Kenwright said on the appointments: “These two key appointments add an exciting new offering at Ride Shotgun. It gives us a team of strategic experts able to offer digital and brand PR all in one place, create amazing social content using design, CGI, mixed reality, video and photography in our 40,000 sq foot studios and amplify them using paid and organic channels.

“Ride Shotgun is all about joining up brand journeys and, with content strategy, content production and content activation all in one place – this allows us to take brands to the next level.”

Tom added: “Ride Shotgun has ambitious growth plans and it's fantastic to be a part of this journey and launch our PR offering to clients old and new. Bringing together brand and digital PR is the perfect way to build awareness, credibility, and trust, while also driving organic search performance.

“What’s exciting is how this approach elevates client offerings even further. By integrating PR and social, we engage customers across multiple platforms, guiding them from inspiration to purchase and beyond.”

Megan said: “I am excited to bring my social media expertise to this dynamic role, driving strategic alignment and delivering measurable results across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. By leveraging emerging trends and data-driven insights, I look forward to helping our clients build meaningful connections and achieve sustained growth.”

The appointments follow the recent additions of PIX-US and Volume Group, giving the agency a presence on both the East and West coasts of the US, and sees the agency’s headcount reach 200 across the UK, US, EU and Asia, with revenues now over $20m.

Ride Shotgun delivers all of its content capabilities (from photography and video production to CGI, AR/VR and immersive) on both sides of the Atlantic, for a global client base already including Intuit, Diageo, John Lewis, Tempur Sealy, HSBC and Amazon.