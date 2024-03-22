Ride Shotgun acquires volume group, boosting extended reality and people performance capabilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This strategic acquisition further builds Ride Shotgun’s reputation as one of the fastest growing independent brand activation and creative content production businesses in the UK. Together with Ride Shotgun’s existing expertise in Strategy, Creative, Digital, Photography, CGI and Video, this further strengthens the agency’s commitment to deliver joined up brand journeys, ensuring a team of experts at every step.

The acquisition brings the Ride Shotgun team to over 200 people, adding offices in Reading, the US and Sri Lanka to the existing portfolio of offices in Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester in the UK, as well as Bulgaria and Portugal. The combined annual turnover will be c.£15m.

Mark Mallinder, CEO of Ride Shotgun commented “The brilliantly talented teams at Volume and Shine are a welcome addition to Ride Shotgun, bringing with them a wealth of experience in technology driven solutions to client challenges, particularly in the tech sector.

In addition to the teams’ skills in delivering digital content and immersive experiences in VR and AR for global organisations, we’re delighted to be adding the expertise in People Performance through innovative learning and development solutions.

In a world of AI, boosting human performance in business will be the differentiator and we’re looking forward to working with our clients to solve their challenges in this area, both now and in the future.”