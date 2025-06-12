An innovative new ride-sharing app has launched in Leeds - and it’s putting women’s safety first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frenzi, the service that bosses say is the first of its kind in the country, was set up with the aim of prioritising safety.

Innovative new ride-sharing app Frenzi has launched in Leeds. | Frenzi/PGHL

It gives passengers the ability to tailor their preferences while riding - and the option for drivers to do the same. Standout features include being able to opt for women drivers or passengers, which the team said would allow them to feel safer and more in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To further enhance safety, the team explained that a ‘preferred driver listing’ enables passengers to select and rebook trusted drivers, along with a family association feature to link accounts.

Additional protection tools are also in the pipeline for both drivers and passengers, including an SOS emergency button to instantly connect either party to the emergency services, verified driver profiles with thorough background checks, live location sharing with family and friends, and disability-friendly features to notify drivers of hearing, sight, or anxiety-related needs.

The app is the brainchild of Selby-born entrepreneur Stephen Clark, who said he wants to promote fairer and safer ride-sharing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frenzi is now available across Yorkshire, with plans to expand to major UK cities like Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, and London within the next 12 months.

Stephe, said: “There are around 345,000 licensed taxis and private hire vehicles in the UK, and our long-term vision is to make this mode of travel safer and fairer for everyone. Whether it’s a vulnerable passenger, a woman seeking safety at night, a parent keeping tabs on their kids, or a driver wanting more control and security, Frenzi is designed to deliver peace of mind.

“We’re also committed to better pricing for passengers and drivers. Research from 2018 showed Leeds was the second most expensive UK city for taxi travel, and we’re here to change that.”

The app avoids surge pricing and hidden fees, ensuring customers know what they’re paying. The creators said it offers fixed low fees, letting drivers keep more of their earnings. Sustainable ride options are also planned to reward drivers for using eco-friendly vehicles, promoting greener travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen added: “We’re set to revolutionise tech-enabled taxi travel, and we’re thrilled to launch Frenzi in Yorkshire. We look forward to helping thousands of customers and drivers access better, fairer, and safer travel across the region and beyond as our vision continues to unfold.”