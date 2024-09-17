Reward Funding unveils new brand identity and strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reward Funding, a leader in the alternative finance industry, has revealed the launch of its refreshed brand identity and new strategic direction, with focus placed on high-performance funding and client-centric solutions.

Having established itself as the original and leading authority in the alternative finance industry, Reward Funding has worked to fill the gap in the market left by traditional funding. As part of the revitalised branding, there is a dynamic new logo, visual identity and mission statement to encapsulate the company’s unwavering commitment to empowering businesses through unique, fast and flexible funding solutions.

Alongside the above, Reward Funding, which has earned year-on-year growth since its inception, is also expanding its product offering. The new innovative solutions will help ensure every client has the ability to achieve growth and success. This, paired with the decades of banking expertise helps to ensure client evolution and sets ambitions in motion.

Commenting on the rebrand, Nick Smith, group managing director of Reward Funding said; “This revitalised brand is much more than just a visual update, it reflects who we are as a business and our ambition for the future. We have always been at the forefront of the lending market; we basically wrote the book on alternative finance, but this really takes us to the next level. It also reinforces our commitment to leading the industry."

“Back in 2010, we had one goal, to help entrepreneurial people and businesses thrive. Now, over 14 years later, we’re recognised as the original finance provider and are still guided by the founding principles we set when we first began. We thrive with our clients, offering a collaborative environment and fast, flexible and dependable funding that is unique to each business."

Our new brand identity has encapsulated the essence of Reward Funding, and we are incredibly excited to take our team and clients on this journey with us as we continue to set the standard in alternative finance. Our team help clients achieve goals, combat challenges and tackle unique circumstances thanks to the mixture of in-house underwriting and a flexible approach to deals. Out message is clear, we are not just a participant in the industry, we are a driving force."

Craig Harrold, managing director of brand consultancy Propaganda, which led the rebrand, commented; "It has been fantastic to work with the Reward Funding team on this new brand identity, and to set the strategic direction for the business. We're looking forward to seeing Reward Funding continue to thrive and grow."