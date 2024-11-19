Reward Funding hits £300m lending milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reward Funding, the original leader in the alternative finance industry, has surpassed a £300m loan book milestone for the first time in the company's history. The achievement reflects Reward’s commitment to delivering fast, flexible and dependable funding to SMEs across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With thousands of SMEs benefitting from £1.2bn of Reward Funding’s support since it first launched in 2010, the alternative lender has played a pivotal role in driving forward the alternative finance industry and supporting economic growth across the UK.

The landmark milestone follows a recent rebrand, the expansion of Reward Funding’s product offering and accelerated regional growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Smith, group managing director of Reward Funding said; “We have seen significant growth in recent years, and to increase the loan book by a further £100m in less than 15 months reflects our determination to be at the forefront of the lending market. It also shows that we will continue to drive it forward far into the future.”

Nick Smith, group managing director

“With over 14 years in the industry we are the original alternative finance provider, and we still stand by our goal of supporting entrepreneurial people and helping their businesses thrive. Our team approach each deal individually, tackling the unique challenges they present and finding the best solution.”

“This milestone achievement comes at a time where SMEs face ongoing economic uncertainty, compounded further by the challenging landscape. But our message is clear, we are here and we are ready to provide funds for businesses looking to put ambitions into motion.”