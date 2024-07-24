Regional partner celebrates (almost) a decade with Begbies Traynor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since joining leading rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor nine years ago, well-known insolvency practitioner Dave Broadbent has helped drive substantial growth in headcount, turnover and geographic reach at the firm’s York and Teesside offices which he leads.

In 2015, when Begbies Traynor acquired Broadbents, the firm Dave had founded five years earlier, it comprised only ten staff, including just one licensed insolvency practitioner and three managers. Today, it boasts a 23-strong team across its two offices, fronted by two partners and two directors, all of whom are qualified appointment-takers.

The huge increase in workload over the last nine years with Begbies Traynor advising small to medium-sized owner-managed businesses and individuals throughout the region, has also resulted in turnover rising by 300%. As well as covering the Yorkshire and Teesside areas, the two offices are now undertaking insolvency work for businesses throughout the country.

“Over the last 25 years of operating across North Yorkshire and Teesside, I’m proud to have supported hundreds of regional businesses,” explains Dave. “I believe that being part of a large national group like Begbies Traynor provides the perfect platform to do this – we can provide expert advice with a local touch, while giving clients the peace of mind of working with a name they know and trust.

“During this period, we’ve seen rapid expansion at both the York and Teesside offices in response to continuing high levels of demand for our services from SMEs and individuals, and, indeed, we have plans to open a third office in the region imminently. Having established ourselves as the leading name in insolvency throughout the region, we are looking forward to continuing to provide specialist advice for company directors and individuals experiencing financial difficulties, from an expert team of professionals based here and who really understand the region.”

Dave, who lives in Northallerton, has worked in insolvency since 1997 and became one of the UK’s youngest insolvency practitioners when he began taking formal appointments in 2005. Having been a member of the insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 for nearly 20 years, he was recently appointed as its regional chair in Yorkshire and the Humber.